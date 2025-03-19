Detroit Lions Propose Rule Change That Would Have Helped Division Rival in 2024

Do you think this rule should be adopted?

The Detroit Lions are looking to stir the pot a bit at the upcoming NFL owners’ meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, by submitting a new rule change proposal focused on playoff seeding. Interestingly, this proposal could have greatly benefited their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, during the 2024 playoffs.

Michael Badgley 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story NFL Schedule Leaks

Detroit Lions Propose Rule Change

As it stands right now, division champions automatically secure higher playoff seeds, even if wild-card teams finish with superior regular-season records. The Lions’ proposed rule would allow wild-card teams with better overall records to earn higher playoff seeds than division winners, rewarding regular-season consistency.

Had this rule been in place last season, the playoff seeding would have looked very different. Even though the Lions beat the Vikings in their pivotal Week 18 matchup to grab the NFC’s top seed, Minnesota would still have landed a higher playoff spot as a wild-card team due to their strong regular-season performance. The new format would have ranked teams purely based on their records, using division titles only as a tiebreaker when records matched.

Why This Matters

Detroit’s proposal promotes fairness and encourages teams to compete at full throttle throughout the entire season. By ensuring playoff positioning truly reflects a team’s regular-season success, it minimizes scenarios where weaker division winners get higher seeds than deserving wild-card squads.

If passed, this rule could spice up future NFL playoffs, ensuring that teams are genuinely rewarded for their season-long efforts. Owners will vote on this proposal during the league meetings later this month.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Rodney Peete
Former Detroit Lions QB Rodney Peete Goes Viral During Los Angeles Dodgers Game [Video]