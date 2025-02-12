Detroit Lions: Proposed Trade Sends Kerby Joseph to Browns for Myles Garrett

In case you have not yet heard, Cleveland Browns All-Pro EDGE Myles Garrett has officially requested to be traded before the 2025 season. The moment that news broke, fans of every team in the NFL, including our Detroit Lions, stormed to social media to beg for the GM of their team to pick up the phone and get a deal done.

Plenty of people have put out hypothetical trade proposals that include the Lions sending multiple first-round picks and more to the Browns in exchange for Garrett, but not many have included any Lions players in the package. On Wednesday morning, Brett Whitefield tweeted out the following hypothetical trade that include Lions All-Pro safety, Kerby Joseph.

Lions send: Kerby Joseph, 2025 3rd Round Pick, 2026 1st Round Pick

Browns send: Myles Garrett, 2025 5th Round Pick

Of course, every team in the NFL would LOVE to add Garrett to their roster, but it is not that simple. First, Garrett only wants to be traded to a serious Super Bowl contender, which immediately eliminates 20-25 teams. Second, Garrett has two years remaining on his current contract, which means he is almost certainly going to want a contract extension before he approves any trade. In that new contract, I estimate that he would likely demand an AAV of $35 million per year.

Giving Garrett a long-term deal, especially at $35 million per season, could end up being too much for Lions GM Brad Holmes to pay, especially considering he is going to have to give contract extensions to guys like Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, just to name a couple. In addition, the Browns are currently in salary cap hell ($38,633,205 OVER THE CAP) according to OverTheCap.com, so trading for Kerby Joseph, who is also going to demand a MEGA contract, is highly unlikely.

Time will tell what Holmes decides to do, but there is no doubt that a defensive line that includes Aidan Hutchinson AND Myles Garrett would be a sight to behold!