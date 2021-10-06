Detroit Lions protect QB, three others in advance of Week 5 matchup vs. Vikings

This coming weekend, the Detroit Lions will be in Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 5 of the 2021 regular season.

In advance of their Week 5 matchup, the Lions have reportedly protected four practice squad players, including QB Steven Montez.

  • Steven Montez, QB
  • Bruce Hector, DL
  • Jalen Elliott, S
  • Ryan Santoso, K

Santoso could be elevated to the active roster if kicker Austin Seibert remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list for another week.

This is the second straight week the Lions have protected these four players.

 

