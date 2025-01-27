fb
Monday, January 27, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Prove They’re America’s Team with Unstoppable Viewership Growth

By W.G. Brady
The 2024 season has been a breakout year for the Detroit Lions, and a recent TV viewership stat is solidifying their place as America’s Team. According to data from Sportico, the Lions ranked as the top team in average national TV viewership, with a whopping 22.65 million viewers tuning in to watch the team throughout the season.

Detroit Lions Outshine NFL Giants in TV Viewership

In the latest figures, the Lions outperformed some of the NFL's biggest franchises, including the Dallas Cowboys (22.47 million), Kansas City Chiefs (22.07 million), and even the Green Bay Packers (21.11 million). The fact that the Lions were able to generate such strong viewership despite a relatively recent rise to the top further proves how much the team has captivated the hearts of fans across the nation.

A Rising Power in the NFL

With the Lions securing a 15-2 record this season and earning a spot in the playoffs, their rise to prominence is undeniable. The team's exciting offense, led by a talented roster, combined with the fierce leadership of head coach Dan Campbell, has given Detroit a long-awaited resurgence.

As more fans tune in to watch the Lions, it's clear that they are becoming a beloved franchise, not just in Detroit, but nationwide. The stats don’t lie: the Detroit Lions are fast becoming one of the most exciting teams in football, and this viewership boost only proves their growing dominance in the sport.

The Lions may no longer be underdogs—they’re America's team now.

A Familiar Face Emerges As Candidate For Detroit Lions OC Job
