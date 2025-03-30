Detroit Lions Pull Off Trade, Land Stud EDGE in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Do you think he will be available at this pick?

As the dust continues to settle after the opening waves of NFL free agency, one thing has become increasingly clear for the Detroit Lions: the edge rusher position remains unaddressed. Despite fans hoping for a splash signing to complement Aidan Hutchinson, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office have opted for patience. And if a recent mock draft is any indication, they may be playing the long game with their sights set on a high-upside draft addition.

In a new mock draft by FOX Sports analyst Ralph Vacchiano, the Lions are projected to move down from their original spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. In the scenario, Detroit trades with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles and slides back to the 32nd overall pick. The Eagles, looking to secure an offensive tackle, reportedly leap up for Josh Simmons—while the Lions still get their man: explosive Marshall EDGE Mike Green.

Green Brings the Heat

Green may not come from a powerhouse program, but his production speaks for itself. Green led the FBS with 17 sacks last season, creating havoc off the edge with a relentless motor and sharp instincts. His ability to disrupt plays and generate pressure in key moments has turned heads, especially among teams that value grit and upside—like the Lions.

“This 6-3, 251-pounder plays with an edge that Dan Campbell is just going to love,” Vacchiano noted. “It’s a big leap from the level of competition he’s played at, but his ceiling might be high.”

The Fit in Detroit

There’s no secret about the Lions’ need for help opposite Hutchinson. The release of Za’Darius Smith and the injury concerns around Marcus Davenport have left Detroit thin at a crucial spot on the defense. While Green may need time to adjust to the NFL level, his raw tools and relentless play style are tailor-made for the culture Dan Campbell has built in Detroit.

Trading back and still securing a player of Green’s caliber would be a win-win scenario. Not only would it give the Lions added draft capital, but it would also fill a major need with a player who fits the team’s identity to a tee.