Detroit Lions QB coach Mark Brunell ‘can’t wait’ to coach Jared Goff

The offseason transformation of the Detroit Lions both on and off the field continued with the hiring of quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell as a key addition to new coach Dan Campbell’s staff.

And you can bet that he’s excited to be able to coach arguably the biggest change for the Lions on the field at the quarterback position, former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

“(He’s) very talented,” Brunell said. “Hard working. Positive attitude. Everything that you’re looking for. Competitive quarterback that has won, I believe, 42 games, in addition to leading a team to the Super Bowl.”

“I cannot wait to get him on the field and see what he can do in person,” Brunell said. “I’ve seen a lot of tape, I’ve seen some incredible plays and incredible plays. And, I’m absolutely thrilled to coach this young man. He can’t get here soon enough.”

Of course, Brunell himself has plenty of NFL experiences, having played 17 years for five different teams and several different coordinators. The veteran leadership that he’ll bring can only aid Detroit as they look to get rid of the stench of the Bob Quinn/Matt Patricia era.

“But honestly, when I had a quarterback coach that played the game at a high level? That was really good for me, I can identify with that,” Brunell said. “The things that they would tell me resonated with me because they’d stood in my shoes. It made sense understanding that because of their experience when they’re telling me about a certain situation or talking about game situations or being under pressure and everything that goes with the job. Two examples, Bill Musgrave, Matt Cavanaugh, guys that played in the NFL for a long time — I connected with those guys very quickly, certainly respected them quite a bit, and it had a lot to do with their experience.

So I think a lot of those same type of situations are going to happen and have happened with our football team and our coaching staff.”

– – Quotes via Benjamin Raven ofMLive Link – –