Detroit Lions QB David Blough’s wife qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

by

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Melissa Gonzalez, who is the wife of Detroit Lions QB David Blough, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Gonzalez will represent Colombia in the 400-meter hurdles, an event in which she owns the national record with a time of 55.68 seconds.

Congrats, Melissa!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.