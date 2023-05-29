Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, there were speculations about the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback at some point. While opinions varied on when they would make the move, it was widely believed that the Lions would add a quarterback to their roster. However, they surprised many by waiting until the third round when Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker became available, and they swiftly seized the opportunity.

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker explains his motto

During a recent interview, Hooker was asked about his motto of “get better every day” and how it would contribute to his development as he enters his rookie season behind Lions' starting quarterback, Jared Goff. During his response, Hooker expressed his relentless dedication to improvement.

“I'm a junkie for work and a junkie for getting better,” he said. “I don't know how to sit still. After we get off the phone here I'm going to go get some work in.

“It's just who I am and who I was raised to be. My parents are the same way. From a young age we were getting up early. My dad doesn't do the ‘sleep in' [thing]. Sleeping in is 7 o'clock. Getting up early and getting to it and not wasting any days. It's a short window of opportunity so you gotta capitalize on anything that you're doing. If you want anything you gotta work for it, so that's all I know. Every day is get better or you get worse.”

Hooker's motivation for working hard

When questioned about the sources of his inspiration and motivation, Hooker emphasized the importance of his family. He acknowledged the sacrifices his parents made for him and his sister, praising his sister's remarkable support as his client manager.

“My family,” Hooker said. “Just all around how much my parents have sacrificed for me, my sister, she's my client manager, she is amazing. She does a lot of things and goes out of her way to do those things. Them and then my little brother, he's looking up to me so I have to take every step with the thought of him in the back of my mind.”

Bottom Line – Striving for Greatness: Hooker's Path to Success

Hendon Hooker's selection by the Detroit Lions and his commitment to continual improvement exemplify his dedication to becoming an elite quarterback in the NFL. His mantra of “get better every day” encapsulates the mindset required to excel in a highly competitive and demanding profession. With a supportive family and inner drive, you can bet he is going to do everything in his power to be the best player he can be for the Lions.