On Friday night, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions used the No. 68 overall pick to select QB Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. If you followed Hooker during his time at Tennessee, you are aware that he was a sure first-round pick before he tore his ACL on November 19 against South Carolina. After getting selected by the Lions, Hooker spoke to the media and he gave his own injury update.

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker gives his own injury update

While speaking with the media via his phone, Hooker said he has been making progress following surgery, and the latest update is that he has started doing low-gravity running and QB drops. “It feels great,” Hooker said.

Bottom Line: Hooker is in the perfect situation

Being drafted by the Lions is the perfect situation for Hooker, as it will give him plenty of time to rehab, while also learning from Lions' starter Jared Goff for at least a full season. As soon as Hooker is healthy and up to playing speed, he would slot right in as Goff's backup.