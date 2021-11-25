Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff breaks Thankgiving Day record during loss to Bears

Well, here is a stat that not a single Detroit Lions fan wants to hear right now.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Lions did it again by losing on a last-second field goal to the Chicago Bears.

During the game, Lions QB Jared Goff set a Thanksgiving record by completing 84% of his passes, surpassing Sam Bradford in the records book.

Goff did throw a pair of TDs in the game but he still refused to throw the ball downfield on more than a couple of occasions.

#Lions QB Jared Goff lost today but his 84% completion rate today is the highest for a Thanksgiving Day game all-time (min. 20 attempts), per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/LW1Tpkt1iC — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 25, 2021