Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff breaks Thankgiving Day record during loss to Bears

Well, here is a stat that not a single Detroit Lions fan wants to hear right now.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Lions did it again by losing on a last-second field goal to the Chicago Bears.

During the game, Lions QB Jared Goff set a Thanksgiving record by completing 84% of his passes, surpassing Sam Bradford in the records book.

Goff did throw a pair of TDs in the game but he still refused to throw the ball downfield on more than a couple of occasions.

