Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff checks in on Los Angeles Rams

This past Sunday, Jared Goff and his Detroit Lions teammates opened up their 2021 campaign with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

That night, rather than trying to get away from football for a bit, Goff says he checked out his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, as they took on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

“Yeah, they had a great game,” Goff told reporters on Thursday. “I saw some of my buddies go out there, and they played well. It was good.”

This coming Monday, the Lions will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what Goff knows will be a big challenge.

“Anytime you play a guy of his caliber, a Hall of Fame player, as good as he is, it’s always a challenge,” Goff said. “It’s not my challenge, but it’ll be our defense’s challenge, and he’ll be ready.”

Click below to see the full interview.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Detroit Lions Media Availability: Sept. 16, 2021 | Jared Goff" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zwXLRjJDdLw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>