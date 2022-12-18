Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Jared Goff and the Lions offense struggled for most of the game
  • With the game on the line, Goff hit Brock Wright for the game-winning TD

It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.

Jared Goff Detroit Lions

What did Jared Goff say about the game-winning TD?

After the game concluded, Goff spoke to reporters about the game-winning drive, and about his throw to Wright for the game-winning touchdown.

Take a listen to the videos below to see what Goff had to say.

Jared Goff,Detroit Lions

