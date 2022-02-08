Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on Matthew Stafford’s success with Rams

Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, news broke that the Detroit Lions had traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

In his first season in Detroit, Goff led the Lions to a 3-13-1 record (the Lions were 3-10-1 in games Goff started), while Stafford led the Rams to a berth in Super Bowl LVI.

One would think that Goff is jealous that Stafford and his former Rams teammates have a chance to win the Super Bowl but that is not the case. (At least he is not willing to say it)

From Bally Sports:

“It’d be one thing if I didn’t think that they earned it or deserved it,” he said. “Those guys work hard there and deserve everything they’re getting. I’m so happy for Matthew, so happy for Cooper, so happy for Whitworth to go get another shot at it.”

And yes, you read that quote right: Awkward as it may seem, Goff is appreciative of Stafford’s success.