Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff discusses injury

Earlier, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff was not participating during the portion of practice open to the media.

According to Chris Burke, Goff has revealed that he is still dealing with the knee injury he suffered against the Cardinals.

It sounds like Goff is day-to-day.

