Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff evaluates his decision making during Sunday’s debut

It was the debut of new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff this past Sunday during the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

And despite a costly 2nd quarter pick-six, Goff faired well in his first game in the Motor City, completing 38 of 57 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Lions on touchdown drives of 86 and 59 yards late in the 4th quarter to keep the fans who remained at Ford Field on the edge of their seats.

But how does he feel about his decision making?

“I thought there were a lot of times where the decisions were right and a lot of times where you go back and look at it and say, ‘Man, maybe I could have thrown it there or thrown it there,” Goff explained earlier today on The Karsch and Anderson Show on 97.1 The Ticket.

“But ultimately, it’s just winning the game,” Goff continued. “I’m not going to throw it 40 yards down the field just to throw it 40 yards down the field to get oohs and aahs from the crowd. We’re going to try and win the game every time and I’m going to try and make the best decision I can make every single play, whether that is throwing it down the field or taking the check-down and throwing it to the open guy. That’s my job to do every play.”

Of course, it was the 4th quarter near-comeback that had everyone talking. Goff completed 19 of 25 passes in the game’s final frame, offering encouragement of things to come.

“I don’t know if I’d call it a comeback. We didn’t win. But it was fun to lay it all out there and make that push,” Goff explained. “Just getting the chance to see what our guys are made of I think was awesome. Not that that’s any sort of moral victory, but it was good to find out who we were.”

The Lions are now focusing their attention on their first divisional matchup of the year when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday.

