Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff gives update on his health

After missing a couple of games in a row, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff says he is progressing and that there is a better chance he plays this coming week than last.
“This week is a little bit more hopeful, but we’ll see,” Goff said on 97.1 The Ticket.
If Goff is not able to give it a go, Tim Boyle will likely get the start in the Lions’ final game of the 2021 season.
Jared Goff tells @DougAndGator971 he had "a good little workout today" and is "progressing." Didn't offer anything definitive on his status for Sunday but said, "This week is a little bit more hopeful, but we'll see."
— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 4, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings