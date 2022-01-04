Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff gives update on his health

After missing a couple of games in a row, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff says he is progressing and that there is a better chance he plays this coming week than last.

“This week is a little bit more hopeful, but we’ll see,” Goff said on 97.1 The Ticket.

If Goff is not able to give it a go, Tim Boyle will likely get the start in the Lions’ final game of the 2021 season.