Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff has message for the haters

Pretty much every expert on planet earth believes it is going to be a rough season for the Detroit Lions.

This comes as no surprise as the Lions are even worse on paper in 2021 than they were in 2020 when won just five games.

But one person who does not care about the negativity is new Lions’ QB Jared Goff.

Goff spoke to reporters on Wednesday and he had a message for the haters.

“You know I’ve answered this question I don’t know how many times since I’ve been here? We don’t care, I don’t want to swear here but we don’t care, we don’t give an…anything about what anybody says.”

Goff on people thinking the Lions will stink "You know I've answered this question I don't know how many times since I've been here? We don't care, I don't want to swear here but we don't care, we don't give an…anything about what anybody says. — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) September 8, 2021