Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff included in Top 50 of NFL jersey sales

The Detroit Lions made the decision to move on from franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford earlier this year, sending him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a bevy of draft capital.

Goff has already proven himself to be a liked figure in the Motor City, as he received a very positive reception from the crowd when he took in a recent Tigers game at Comerica Park. And apparently, it isn’t just his new fans that like him.

According to NFLPA.com, Goff is in the top-50 of jersey sales for the last quarter:

Meanwhile, Stafford checked in at No. 15. The top ten:

1. Tom Brady

2. Patrick Mahomes

3. Dak Prescott

4. Joe Burrow

5. CeeDee Lamb

6. Justin Field

7. Ezekiel Elliott

8. Trevor Lawrence

9. Rob Gronkowski

10. Josh Allen

Will you buy buying a Lions Goff jersey?