Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Detroit Lions now have four players who will participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as quarterback Jared Goff has been named to the Pro Bowl Games. Goff will join his fellow teammates Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl Games the NFL announced on Tuesday. Goff replaces Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who will be playing in Super Bowl LVII in just under two weeks.

Why it Matters for Jared Goff

Heading into the 2022 season, there were a plethora of people who questioned whether or not Goff could lead the Lions to a winning record.

Goff proceeded to have one of the best seasons of his career

When the initial Pro Bowl Games roster was announced, Goff was snubbed

Goff being named to the Pro Bowl Games puts a cherry on the top of the outstanding season he had

Goff by the Numbers in 2022

Goff completed the season ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in nearly all of the major passing categories.

sixth in yards (4,438)

seventh in yards per attempt (7.56)

fifth in touchdowns (29)

seventh in passer rating (99.3)

second in interception percentage (1.2)



Congrats @JaredGoff16 on being named to the 2023 #ProBowlGames❗️ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 31, 2023

What Dan Campbell said about Goff following the season

Following the conclusion of the season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that Goff fits what the team is trying to do on the offensive side of the ball.

“He fits us,” Campbell said. “He really does. We're about running the football, play-action pass and when you do those things you need a quarterback that can get you in the right play and is very good at accuracy and decision making and he fits the bill in all of that.”



