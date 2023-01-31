Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    Lions News Reports

    Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

    By W.G. Brady
    156
    0

    Inside the Article:

    The Detroit Lions now have four players who will participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as quarterback Jared Goff has been named to the Pro Bowl Games. Goff will join his fellow teammates Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl Games the NFL announced on Tuesday. Goff replaces Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who will be playing in Super Bowl LVII in just under two weeks.

    Jared Goff Pro Bowl Games Detroit Lions

    Why it Matters for Jared Goff

    Heading into the 2022 season, there were a plethora of people who questioned whether or not Goff could lead the Lions to a winning record.

    • Goff proceeded to have one of the best seasons of his career
    • When the initial Pro Bowl Games roster was announced, Goff was snubbed
    • Goff being named to the Pro Bowl Games puts a cherry on the top of the outstanding season he had
    - Advertisement -

    Goff by the Numbers in 2022

    Goff completed the season ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in nearly all of the major passing categories.

    • sixth in yards (4,438)
    • seventh in yards per attempt (7.56)
    • fifth in touchdowns (29)
    • seventh in passer rating (99.3)
    • second in interception percentage (1.2)

    What Dan Campbell said about Goff following the season

    Following the conclusion of the season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that Goff fits what the team is trying to do on the offensive side of the ball.

    “He fits us,” Campbell said. “He really does. We're about running the football, play-action pass and when you do those things you need a quarterback that can get you in the right play and is very good at accuracy and decision making and he fits the bill in all of that.”


    - Advertisement -
    Previous article
    Jamaal Williams explains why Dan Campbell is a good leader
    Next article
    Jamaal Williams throws fire at NFL for fining him $31,000 for TD celebrations
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

    Detroit Lions spend extra time with QB Hendon Hooker at 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl

    According to reports, the Detroit Lions spent some extra time with QB Hendon Hooker down at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.