Sunday, October 20, 2024
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff On Verge Of Historic Feat
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff On Verge Of Historic Feat

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a chance to make NFL history in Week 7 when the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, if Goff can produce a passer rating of 150 or higher on Sunday, he will become the first quarterback in NFL history to achieve that mark in three consecutive games.

Goff has been on fire recently, posting an impressive passer rating of 153.8 during the Lions' dominating 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. In the game prior, a Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, Goff was a perfect 18-for-18, leading to a near-perfect passer rating of 155.8.

To put this in perspective, the highest possible passer rating is 158.3, and Goff’s recent performances have put him just shy of that mark. His incredible efficiency, combined with the Lions’ offensive firepower, makes him one of the most formidable quarterbacks in the league this season.

If Goff manages to hit that 150+ rating again in Week 7, he will set a new NFL record and further solidify his position as one of the top quarterbacks in the league this year. Lions fans will certainly be keeping an eye on Goff as he looks to etch his name into the history books.

Detroit Lions Announce 3 Roster Moves In Advance Of Matchup Vs. Vikings
Adam Schefter Drops Saturday Night Injury Update on Aidan Hutchinson
