Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff reacts to ‘gut-punch’ loss to Ravens [Video]

Just when we all thought the Detroit Lions were going to win their first game of the 2021 season, the victory was snatched from their hands as Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker blasted a last-second NFL-record 66-yard field goal to win the game.

Following the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff spoke to reporters and he said it was a very tough loss to swallow.

“About as big of a gut-punch as I’ve ever been a part of,” Goff said.

Goff added later that those gut punches were going to eventually stop with this team.

