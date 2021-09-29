Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff says team isn’t phased by the past

It’s a divisional matchup this Sunday at Soldier Field when the winless Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. The Lions will be looking to rebound from Sunday’s heartbreaking setback to the Baltimore Ravens that saw the game end on an NFL-record 66 yard field goal as time expired.

New Lions quarterback Jared Goff has performed decently this season, having passed for five touchdowns, and two interceptions while racking up 801 passing yards. There’s also the fact that he’s completed 69.9% of his passes and has a 94.3 passer rating so far in his young tenure with the Lions.

“I think it’s typical for anyone, continuing to work on stuff and get better,” Goff said. “I think I’m on a good page with everyone.”

Of course, the Lions will need a short memory if they’re to find themselves in the win column for the first time in 2021. For Goff and the Lions, they’re not dwelling on the disappointing setbacks they’ve experienced so far this season.

“We try to win every week,” Goff said. “Of course, you need the first one before you get the second one, so this week is hopefully the week to do it. We’re an optimistic and resilient group, and I don’t think we’re phased by the past. We’ll be ready to go.”

Goff explained the Lions will be ready for the Bears, whom he described has having always had a tough defense since he’s been in the NFL.

“Always good since I’ve played them and been in the League, they’ve been tough on defense,” he said. “Any team that has Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack over there, they’re going to be an issue. We’re going to be ready for them.”

