Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff to Star in Netflix Series

Detroit Lions fans have another reason to get excited for the upcoming season. Netflix has announced that quarterback Jared Goff will be one of the featured stars in the second season of their hit series, Quarterback. The show offers an inside look at the lives of NFL quarterbacks both on and off the field, giving viewers a rare perspective on what it takes to lead a team.

What to Expect

Goff will be featured alongside Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kirk Cousins, who will appear again but this time as the Atlanta Falcons’ new quarterback. With cameras following him throughout the 2024 season, fans will get a unique look at Goff’s preparation, personal life, and leadership in the locker room.

A Must-Watch for Lions Fans

The first season of Quarterback was a massive success, following big names like Patrick Mahomes and offering fans behind-the-scenes access. Now, with Goff stepping into the spotlight, Lions fans will have the chance to see how their QB handles the pressure, prepares for big moments, and navigates life beyond the gridiron. Quarterback Season 2 will be released exclusively on Netflix in July 2025.