Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff to Star in Netflix Series

This will be a MUST-WATCH for Detroit Lions fans!

Detroit Lions fans have another reason to get excited for the upcoming season. Netflix has announced that quarterback Jared Goff will be one of the featured stars in the second season of their hit series, Quarterback. The show offers an inside look at the lives of NFL quarterbacks both on and off the field, giving viewers a rare perspective on what it takes to lead a team.

Jared Goff Christen Goff

What to Expect

Goff will be featured alongside Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kirk Cousins, who will appear again but this time as the Atlanta Falcons’ new quarterback. With cameras following him throughout the 2024 season, fans will get a unique look at Goff’s preparation, personal life, and leadership in the locker room.

A Must-Watch for Lions Fans

The first season of Quarterback was a massive success, following big names like Patrick Mahomes and offering fans behind-the-scenes access. Now, with Goff stepping into the spotlight, Lions fans will have the chance to see how their QB handles the pressure, prepares for big moments, and navigates life beyond the gridiron. Quarterback Season 2 will be released exclusively on Netflix in July 2025.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

