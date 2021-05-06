Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff weighs in on Aaron Rodgers situation

by

If you believe the reporters going around (and there really is no reason not to), Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay and the chances of him playing for the Packers in 2021 seem to be getting smaller and smaller as the days go by.

Rodgers leaving Green Bay would have quite the impact on the entire NFL but it would have the biggest impact on the NFC North, which includes the Detroit Lions.

On Thursday, Lions quarterback Jared Goff spoke to reporters and he was asked if he hopes Rodgers leaves Green Bay.

“I wish him the best,” Goff said. “He’s a friend, but whatever happens, happens.”

