Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff wins award for performance vs. Vikings

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, I told everybody who would listen that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was about to shut up his haters. Unfortunately, Goff and the Lions did not get off to a great start, and it looked like I was the one who was going to have to shut up. Well, that was then and this is now, and Goff has been playing like one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Lions’ offense has been humming. On Sunday, Goff was brilliant as the Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings, and he has been rewarded for his efforts.

What award did Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff win?

During the Lions 34-23 win over the Vikings, Goff completed 27-of-39 passes (69.2%) of his passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

On Thursday, the Lions announced that Goff has been named the NFL’s Week 14 Fed Ex Air Player of the Week.

Join us in congratulating the @NFL's Week 14 @FedEx Air Player of the Week!



RT to tack on a @JaredGoff16 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/7sCQF27Xo3 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 15, 2022

So far this season, Goff has completed 65.3% of his passes for 3,352 yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions. In his last five games, he has completed 69.2% of his passes for 1,311 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions.

Goff and the Lions’ offense will have a huge challenge on Sunday when they take on the New York Jets, who just so happen to have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL.

Nation, do you think the Lions will end up signing Goff to a contract extension, making him their quarterback of the future?