Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford is fired up about his newest weapon

It was no surprise that the Detroit Lions decided to select CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After all, the Lions had one of the worst defenses in football in 2020, and Lions GM Bob Quinn decided to trade Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Eagles.

But instead of doubling up on the defensive side of the ball in Round 2 (which I wanted to happen), Quinn selected a running back.

That running back is D’Andre Swift out of Georgia.

Swift is an extremely talented RB who can pretty much do it all, including catching passes out of the backfield.

Though Swift was not who I would have selected, there is no question that he has what it takes to be a weapon for Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense.

Stafford recently spoke to reporters via a Zoom meeting and he is clearly excited about his new offensive weapon.

From Detroit Lions:

“As a player goes, he’s a back that can kind of do it all,” Stafford said of Swift, who the Lions drafted in the second round (No. 35 overall) in last month’s NFL Draft. “I think he does a good job out of the backfield catching the ball and making big plays. They handed it to him a bunch and he was doing a great job running with it.”

“I think it’s huge,” Stafford said of the Lions adding Swift to their backfield. “In the NFL everybody, but especially running backs, get dinged up and beat up here and there throughout a season, and really throughout games. The more guys you can have back there that can carry the rock and do a good job for you the better off you’re going to be.”

I have a feeling Lions fans are going to fall in love with Swift pretty quickly. In fact, many already have.

Now, if only he could stop the other team from scoring!