Could Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford opt-out of the 2020 season?

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell
This is a question that I never thought I would have to ask but it has been weighing on my mind for some time now.

Here it goes.

Could Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford end up opting out of the 2020 NFL season?

Let me begin by saying that there have not been any reports (or even rumors) that this is something Stafford is even considering at this time but I would bet it has crossed his mind.

That being said, with a brand new baby and a wife who has had recent medical issues, COVID-19 is something that should be taken seriously and my gut tells me that Stafford is doing just that.

COVID-19 is still spreading through many states, including an uptick in cases in Michigan over the past couple of weeks or so, and there have been a growing number of concerns about how a sport like football could be played while keeping players safe at the same time.

A pair of NFL players have already opted out of the 2020 season and anyone else wishing to do the same only has a few days left to decide.

I truly believe that as the deadline approaches, we will begin to see NFL players opt-out because of COVID-19 concerns and I would not blame Matthew Stafford one bit if he made the decision to sit out, especially considering he has made north of $200 million in his career.

 

 

Arnold Powell

