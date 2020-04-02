48.4 F
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford shares thoughts on his new sidekick

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

There were plenty of rumors this offseason that the Detroit Lions were trying to trade their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford. But as we know, those rumors turned out to be 100% incorrect.

Instead of trading Stafford, Lions GM Bob Quinn signed QB Chase Daniel to be the team’s backup signal-caller in 2020.

Stafford and Daniel go way back, all the way to high school, and Stafford seems excited to have Daniel as his new sidekick.

From Detroit Lions.com:

“He was really a good high school player, and a good college player,” Stafford said after Daniel signed. “He did a nice job of building a career in the NFL.

“We grew up not far from each other. He and I have known each other for a long time. Off and on throughout our NFL careers. I’d go up and talk to him whenever we played one of his teams.

“I’m happy to have him here. He’s a guy who’s been around some good offenses and some good offensive minds.

“I’m happy to have him on our team. He’s a good dude.”

Nation, was bringing in a veteran like Daniel a wise move for the Lions?

 

