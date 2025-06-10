Prediction: Detroit Lions Will Part Ways With Veteran Quarterback

The battle for QB2 in Detroit is heating up—and only one man will survive.

Training camp is right around the corner, and while most eyes will be on the Detroit Lions’ reloaded defense and stacked offense, one of the most underrated roster battles is taking shape in the quarterbacks room.

No, there’s no controversy over who starts—Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as QB1 after a spectacular 2024 campaign. But the real intrigue is, who holds the clipboard behind him?

Enter: Hendon Hooker vs. Kyle Allen.

Why the Lions Brought in Kyle Allen

Detroit signed veteran QB Kyle Allen this offseason as a low-risk insurance policy. At 29 years old, Allen brings experience (31 career appearances) and a reputation as a reliable locker room presence. He’s bounced around the league, starting games in Carolina, Washington, and Houston. You know what you’re getting: a serviceable, veteran backup.

But “serviceable” might not be enough.

The Lions Are Ready to See What Hendon Hooker Can Do

On the other hand, Hendon Hooker enters his third NFL season with real upside. The former Tennessee standout spent all of his rookie season learning from Goff and recovering from the torn ACL, before being named the No. 2 quarterback before the 2024 season.

Now fully healthy, the 27-year-old has the tools you dream about in a modern backup QB: poise, mobility, and deep-ball accuracy. If the Lions want a long-term backup with the potential to grow into a starting-caliber player someday, Hooker is the clear choice.

And Detroit has made it clear—they didn’t draft Hooker in the third round just to be a permanent clipboard guy.

Camp Battle Breakdown: Hooker vs. Allen

This is where it gets interesting.

brings experience, but has a 7-12 career record as a starter and just 26 TDs to 21 INTs. Hendon Hooker is younger, cheaper, and has a far higher ceiling.

If Hooker shows command of the offense in joint practices and preseason action—and all signs point to a strong spring from him—there’s no logical reason to keep both.

Prediction: Lions Cut Kyle Allen

With Jared Goff locked in as the starter, there’s no need to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, especially for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and tough depth decisions looming elsewhere.

My prediction: Hendon Hooker wins the No. 2 QB job outright, and the Lions part ways with Kyle Allen.

It’s not personal. It’s roster math. Detroit has too much talent and too few roster spots to keep a veteran backup with limited upside.

The Bottom Line

The future is now for Hendon Hooker.

If the 2023 third-round pick proves he’s ready to step into the backup role, the Lions will thank Kyle Allen for his professionalism… and hand Hooker the keys to QB2 duties in 2025.