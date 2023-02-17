Detroit Lions quarterback, Penei Sewell? Penei Sewell, the Detroit Lions‘ second-year tackle, had an outstanding 2022 season that resulted in him being selected for the Pro Bowl Games. Sewell was a force to be reckoned with on the offensive line, displaying impressive athleticism, technique, and raw power throughout the season. However, it was a first-down catch he made against the Minnesota Vikings that got people talking.

Ben Johnson kicking tires at putting Penei Sewell in at QB

Now, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is entertaining the idea of putting Sewell in at quarterback if the Lions need to pick up short yardage. Johnson has apparently been kicking the tires on this concept, and in a recent interview with Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, he revealed that he has been discussing it with center Frank Ragnow.

“Yeah, we've got some things in mind,” Johnson said. “I was texting with Frank during the Super Bowl because Philly got known for that quarterback sneak. Frank said, ‘Hey, why don't we do more of that quarterback sneak?' I'm like, ‘Ok, got it.' I was like, ‘How do you feel about putting Penei at quarterback and have him do it?' He's all on board, he's like, ‘That's brilliant; let's do it.'”

Big Picture: Sewell's versatility can help the Lions in multiple ways

This idea might seem outlandish, but it speaks to Sewell's versatility as a player. His athletic ability to pass block, pull on rushing attempts, catch passes, etc., gives the Lions an offensive advantage in each and every game. Furthermore, it keeps opposing teams on their toes, forcing them to account for Sewell's presence as a potential threat.

Overall, the idea of putting Sewell in at quarterback is an intriguing one, and it speaks to his unique skill set as a player. The Lions are undoubtedly looking for ways to get the most out of Sewell, and this could be a way to do just that. While it remains to be seen if the Lions will actually go through with it, the mere possibility of it is a testament to Sewell's impressive abilities on the field.