Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Radio Announcer Blasts NFL Officials

In the final minute of the Detroit Lions' 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, a controversial penalty call had many scratching their heads. The Bears were mounting a late drive when Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor was flagged for pass interference on a fourth-and-long play, keeping their hopes alive for a game-tying field goal. (Spoiler: a field goal attempt never happened!)

The penalty allowed the Bears to continue their possession, but the call itself raised questions. Despite the Lions ultimately securing the win thanks to some clock mismanagement by the Bears, the pass interference call on Vildor became a point of contention.

T.J. Lang, former Lion and current radio announcer for the team, voiced his frustration on the air following the game. “Bears no doubt botched the end of that game… but it never should’ve happened in the first place,” Lang tweeted. “That PI call on 4th and long was one of the biggest horse [expletive] calls I’ve ever seen. Karma.”

Lang’s comments added to the growing frustration from Lions fans, as the call appeared to be a game-changer. Fortunately for the Lions, Matt Eberflus’s Bears were unable to capitalize on the mistake, and the Lions held on to win and improve their record to 11-1 on the season. Despite the questionable call, the Lions were able to secure the victory and continue their strong push for the playoffs.

