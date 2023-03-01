Detroit Lions rank last in NFC North on NFLPA report card

The NFL Players Association recently released a report card based on surveys conducted with 1,300 players in the league, evaluating their teams across eight different categories. The Detroit Lions ranked 15th overall out of all 32 teams, with a D- grade for food service and nutrition, and a D+ grade for the training room. While the team scored well in areas such as team travel and strength coaching, the report card highlights specific areas for the Lions to improve upon.

The Big Picture: NFLPA Report Card Reveals Room for Improvement for Detroit Lions

The NFLPA's report card for all 32 NFL franchises provides valuable insight into how teams are treating their players across several categories. While the Detroit Lions scored well in areas such as team travel and strength coaching, the report card highlights specific areas for the Lions to improve upon, including food service/nutrition and the training room.

Here are the full rankings for the Lions:

Treatment of Families: B (t-12th)

Food Service and Nutrition: D- (28th)

Weight Room: B+ (t-13th)

Strength Coach: A- (t-17th)

Training Room: D+ (t-24th)

Training Staff: B+ (t-22nd)

Locker Room: B (t-14th)

Team Travel: A (t-4th)