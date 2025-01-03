fb
Friday, January 3, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Running Back Among Trio of Players to Miss Friday’s Practice

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds missed the final practice of the week on Friday ahead of the team's crucial Week 18 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Reynolds, who has served as the primary backup to Jahmyr Gibbs since David Montgomery’s injury, is a key part of the Lions’ running back depth. His absence raises questions about his availability for Sunday night’s game, which will decide the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

In addition to Reynolds, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley also missed practice on Friday due to illness. Meanwhile, Montgomery, who is dealing with a knee issue, did not participate in practice either. On a positive note, offensive lineman Christian Mahogany returned to practice after previously being sidelined, offering a potential boost to the offensive line depth.

Reynolds has been a reliable contributor in Montgomery’s absence, providing valuable carries and blocking in key situations. If he is unable to play, the Lions may need to rely more heavily on Gibbs and other backups, such as Jermar Jefferson, for their playoff push. The team will likely provide an update on Reynolds, Moseley, and Montgomery’s statuses ahead of Sunday’s game.

