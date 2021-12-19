Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds praises ‘brotherhood’ culture in locker room

The Detroit Lions looked like a playoff team this afternoon, taking it to the Arizona Cardinals by a 30-12 final score.

And helping to lead the way in terms of offensive production aside from quarterback Jared Goff’s three touchdown throws was running back Craig Reynolds, who racked up 112 yards on 26 carries.

“First off, I need to thank God,” he said. “He’s been with me all along on this journey. My teammates, I love them. They’ve had my back since Day 1 when I got here. I appreciate these guys, I love this team, and I definitely wouldn’t be here without them.”

According to Reynolds, his 26 carries were the most he’s had since his collegiate days.

“Shoot, maybe in college which was three years ago,” he said. “{It’s a blessing having that opportunity, and for the coaching staff and my teammates to have the faith in me to get the ball that many times. Like I said, I wouldn’t be here without God, my teammates and the offensive line. It was a fun game.”

It’s been a difficult season for the Lions, who earned just their second win of 2021. However, Reynolds said that the team isn’t concerned with their record and instead focus on playing for each other and trying to establish a culture of physicality.

“It’s been all season,” Reynolds said of how his team wants to play. “We want to run the football. Great defense, our special teams unit is phenomenal, playing tough and gritty. We have “grit” on the wall at our building, and it comes down from the head coach and staff to the players to be physical.”

“It’s a brotherhood in the locker room. Like I said, I love this team. I’ve been on other teams, but this is a tight-knit unit.

“We don’t care about the record, we just go out there and work every day at practice. We don’t care about the record or the week before, we just want to attack every day and move on to the next week and take care of what we can.”

