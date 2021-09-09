Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift is not being investigated for homicide

Earlier today, some rumors made their way onto Twitter that Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift is being investigated for a murder that took place two months ago.

According to Dave Kluge, he has contacted the Philadelphia Police Department and an officer told him that Swift is not being investigated at this time.

Like Kluge says in his tweet, the purpose of this report is not to draw attention to this situation but to put the rumors to an end before they get out of hand.

The Lions did not make Swift available to reporters following Thursday’s practice.

There was a Reddit post two days ago that started these rumors. The accusations found their way to Twitter this morning and picked up steam. My intention was not to draw attention to this situation or defame Swift's character, but to clear his name. Proof of call (MST): pic.twitter.com/NGdH90Lowk — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 9, 2021