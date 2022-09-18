Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift scores insane TD vs. Commanders [Video]

D’Andre Swift did what?!?!

After the Washington Commanders scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to cut the Detroit Lions‘ lead to 22-15, D’Andre Swift made what could end up being the play of the game to extend the lead to 29-15 late in the third quarter.

Watch as Swift catches a tipped pass, goes down to the ground, gets up, makes everybody wearing a Commanders’ uniform look like a clown, and scores a huge touchdown.

The best NFL teams have playmakers step up in critical moments. D’Andre Swift made multiple Commanders look silly on 3rd & 15. Ridiculous TD. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/U7vgrYeshl — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 18, 2022

If running back D’Andre Swift can stay healthy for all 17 games of the 2022 season, you can expect him to put up some pretty solid stats for the Detroit Lions.

At the end of July, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about the plan for Swift in 2022.

“I would like to see if, man, can we get him out of camp, get his legs under him, get him in really good shape, like I said get the intensity, get the volume under him and then let’s see where he looks like,” Campbell said. “‘Cause look, this time last year, we went and we had to pull back, man. He missed, shoot, man, a week and a half, two weeks in camp for the most part. So we really never got to put a load on him and get him prepared for a season.”

“We ran into this with (Alvin Kamara) every year,” Campbell said, referring to his time with the New Orleans Saints. “Look, it goes without saying, Swift is one of our most explosive players on offense. Like literally, we feel like, ‘All right man, if we set this up and there’s any space, this guy can take it to the house.’ Like, he’s got that ability. And so my gosh man, you want those guys out there every play, but you also know you may not have them.”