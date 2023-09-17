Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery injured vs. Seahawks

With the Detroit Lions leading the Seattle Seahawks 21-17 in the 3rd quarter, RB David Montgomery did everything he could to try to gain some extra yardage for the good guys, but while doing so, he suffered an injury.

What Happened to David Montgomery?

While attempting to twist and turn to break free of a tackle, Montgomery suffered what appears to be a thigh injury. He left the game and was seen lying on the sideline before getting his thigh wrapped up by the trainers. Now, he has been carted to the locker room. Stay tuned to see if he is able to come back in the game.

Why it Matters

If Montgomery is forced to miss time, it would be a big loss for the Lions offense, as rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will be forced to shoulder the load. Prior to getting injured, he had 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Fingers Crossed

David Montgomery's injury has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the Lions' offense. His potential absence could pose a significant challenge for the team, requiring rookie Jahmyr Gibbs to step up and fill the void. As the game unfolds, fans and the organization will closely monitor Montgomery's condition, hoping for a positive outcome and a swift return to action.