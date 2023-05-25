Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery suffers injury during OTAs

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered an unfortunate lower-leg injury during Thursday's practice session. The injury, according to reports, occurred while Montgomery was participating in individual drills, and he immediately showed signs of discomfort after making a cut. Subsequently, he left the practice field and did not return, seeking further evaluation and treatment inside the team's facility. There have not been any reports yet as to the severity of the injury.

Key Points

Montgomery suffered a lower-leg injury during Lions' practice.

The injury occurred during individual drills, prompting Montgomery to leave the field early.

Montgomery was signed by the Lions in the offseason to replace Jamaal Williams and complement the running game.

The departure of Williams and the trade of Swift put Montgomery in a pivotal role within the Lions' offense.

Montgomery's injury raises concerns about the stability and effectiveness of the Lions' running game.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and David Montgomery

The Lions acquired Montgomery during the free agency period to fill the void left by Jamaal Williams, who departed to join the New Orleans Saints. Montgomery, formerly a Chicago Bear, signed a substantial three-year contract worth up to $18 million. With Williams' departure and Swift's trade, the Lions were relying on Montgomery to step up and lead their ground attack.

- Advertisement -

Hopefully, this is just a minor injury, and Montgomery does not miss any time.

In addition to Montgomery getting injured, Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez was also seen limping from the field with an injury.