Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery Suffers Injury vs. Colts

It has been a rough third quarter for the Detroit Lions in terms of injuries, as they have now lost three key players. After wide receiver Kalif Raymond and left tackle Taylor Decker, running back David Montgomery is the latest Lion to suffer an injury. Montgomery was seen heading to the locker room with his shoulder pads off, which is not a promising sign.

UPDATE: Taylor Decker has returned to the game and Raymond has been ruled OUT

Holy smokes, the injuries keep piling up for the Lions.



David Montgomery left the sideline with his pads off. pic.twitter.com/X81Q01lr99 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 24, 2024

Prior to suffering his injury, Montgomery had carried the ball eight times for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also had three catches for 36 yards.

With Montgomery's status uncertain, the Lions may have to adjust their game plan moving forward. Stay tuned for further updates on his condition.

UPDATE: According to the Lions, Montgomery is Questionable to return with a shoulder injury.