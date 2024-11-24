fb
Monday, November 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery Suffers Injury vs. Colts

W.G. Brady
It has been a rough third quarter for the Detroit Lions in terms of injuries, as they have now lost three key players. After wide receiver Kalif Raymond and left tackle Taylor Decker, running back David Montgomery is the latest Lion to suffer an injury. Montgomery was seen heading to the locker room with his shoulder pads off, which is not a promising sign.

UPDATE: Taylor Decker has returned to the game and Raymond has been ruled OUT

Prior to suffering his injury, Montgomery had carried the ball eight times for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also had three catches for 36 yards.

With Montgomery's status uncertain, the Lions may have to adjust their game plan moving forward. Stay tuned for further updates on his condition.

UPDATE: According to the Lions, Montgomery is Questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

