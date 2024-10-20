fb
Monday, October 21, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery Suffers Injury vs. Vikings

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Just moments ago, during the first quarter of today's game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, Lions running back David Montgomery appeared to suffer an injury after being stopped on a crucial 3rd-and-1 run.

David Montgomery electrifies Ford Field

Montgomery, who has been a vital part of the Lions' offense this season, was visibly in pain as he was helped off the field, putting very little weight on his left leg. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the sight of Montgomery needing assistance has already sparked concern among Lions fans.

At this point, the Lions are trailing 7-0, and the game has been anything but smooth for Detroit. With the Lions already facing early adversity, losing a key offensive piece like Montgomery could make things even more challenging as they try to rally back against a tough Vikings team.

Stay tuned for updates on Montgomery's condition as the game progresses.

UPDATE:

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
