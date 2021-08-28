Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike may have just forced himself onto the roster

Heading into training camp, Godwin Igwebuike was a free safety but Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes had a different idea. That idea? Switch Igwebuike to running back.

Now, with back-to-back solid preseason games, Igwebuike has made the Lions’ decision very difficult as to whether or not he deserves a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

During the Lions final two preseason games, Igwebuike has carried the ball 14 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns and he has looked like a player who could help out the team if one of the other running backs suffered an injury.

Following Friday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Lions’ head coach talked about Igwebuike stepping up and getting his attention.

“He was battling for a job and I think he certainly is waving a massive flag out there like, ‘Look at me,'” Campbell said. “And I get it. So I thought he really stepped up and did some good things.”

As it stands, I reluctantly left Igwebuike off of my final 53-man roster prediction but I would not be surprised at all if Campbell and Holmes decided to keep him around, especially with D’Andre Swift dealing with an injury.