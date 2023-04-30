Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs’ best college highlights

The Detroit Lions entered the 2023 NFL Draft with the 6th overall selection. However, general manager Brad Holmes swung a deal at the last minute with the Arizona Cardinals, trading down in order to acquire the No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168 overall selections; they also now have five picks between 12 and 55th overall. And with the 12th pick, the Lions decided to go with running back Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs has plenty of highlights

Over the last three seasons with Alabama, Gibbs has found himself in first place amongst all collegiate running backs with 25 catches of 15 or more yards. He originally began his collegiate career with Georgia Tech, but upon his transfer to Alabama, he led the team in rushing with 926 yards, catches with 44, and kick return yards. He's also the highest-drafted running back by the Lions since Hall of Famer Barry Sanders – and we all saw how good that pick turned out for the franchise.

For those of you who may be a bit unfamiliar with his body of work while playing with the Crimson Tide, grab some popcorn and a drink and check out some of his best video highlights:

Wrapping It Up – The Detroit Lions have a great new offensive weapon in Jahmyr Gibbs

Fans of the Detroit Lions are understandably excited about what Gibbs will be bringing to their offensive game in the near future.

How do you see him fitting into the scheme under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson?