The Detroit Lions have themselves a new running back — though don't call him just a running back in front of GM Brad Holmes — and his name is Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs, who played two seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama, was selected by the Lions with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Though some believe taking Gibbs at No. 12 was a major reach, the more you read about the kid, the more you start to think the Lions got themselves a player with the “It” factor. During a recent interview, Gibbs' high school coach described when Gibbs had a “Hoosiers” moment during a game.

Key Points

The Lions drafted Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Some consider the pick a reach, but Gibbs has the “It” factor.

Gibbs' high school coach shared a story about his “Hoosiers” moment, where he convinced his coach to run a play and ended up scoring a touchdown.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs had ‘Hoosiers' moment in high school

During a recent interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Matt Land, who was Gibbs' high school coach, described how Gibbs' amazing moment went down.

- Advertisement -

From Detroit Free Press:

In one game against rival Creekview, Gibbs had a Jimmy Chitwood moment after Land drew up an inside zone run that called for him to be a decoy out of a formation Dalton almost always used on sweeps.

“It’s that moment from ‘Hoosiers,’ you know where he’s drawing the play for Jimmy to be decoy, and then all the guys are like … ‘Coach, let Jimmy take the shot, he’s our best player,’” Land said. “He said, ‘Coach, run (the play) Brown.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. They think we’re going to run that, but we’re going to run inside zone.’ He said, ‘Coach, run Brown.’ I said, ‘I know, I know. They’re going to think that, they’re going to overshift, they’re going to stunt and we’re going to gig ‘em on the backside.’

“And he takes his hand and he puts it on my arm, and he says, ‘Coach, run Brown and I’ll score.’ And it was so — it was like this extraterrestrial moment happened, and I can’t say anything but like, ‘Brrooown,’ (real slowly). That’s like all that would come out. Well, what does he do? Goes 67 yards. I don’t even know that we got anybody outside. He runs Brown, goes 67 yards for a touchdown.”

Bottom Line: The Lions may have reached, but Gibbs may be worth it

The Lions made a bold move in selecting Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While some believe it was a reach, the more you read about Gibbs, the more it seems like the Lions got themselves a player with the “It” factor. Gibbs' high school coach described a “Hoosiers” moment when he made a game-winning touchdown run with a play that he requested. If Gibbs can bring that same level of determination and success to the Lions, then he could be a game-changer for the team.