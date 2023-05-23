When the Detroit Lions selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, quite a few people were either A) scratching their heads in confusion or B) flat-out upset with GM Brad Holmes for selecting a running back so high. But, since then, many folks have calmed down a bit, and the hope is that Gibbs can be so good that when we look back, it will look like the correct pick. In order for that to happen, Gibbs is going to have to make an immediate impact during his rookie season, and that is exactly what one analyst believes he will do.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs predicted to have HUGE statistical rookie season

According to Natalie Miller of The Draft Wire, Gibb is going to have a HUGE statistical rookie campaign. Here is what Miller believes Gibbs will do in 2023, along with her rationale.

Rushing yards: 975

Receiving yards: 500

Total touchdowns: 8

The Lions shocked just about everyone when they took running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall in the draft, but they clearly took him there with a plan in mind. Gibbs will likely not only be a primary running force in a rotation with David Montgomery, but will also provide plenty of explosion in the short-yardage passing attack. Should he hit the ground running, expect Gibbs to be in the race for offensive rookie of the year.

Bottom Line: Gibbs has the talent to be great

