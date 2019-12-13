Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson: ‘Fans don’t determine what I do’

When the Detroit Lions selected Kerryon Johnson in the 2nd Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, many fans immediately began to research exactly what Johnson was all about.

Personally, I immediately noticed that Kerryon has a world of talent but it did not take long to realize he gets injured way too often. Because of that, my verdict was that Johnson was a bit of a reach in the 2nd Round.

Embed from Getty Images

Well, Johnson only played in six games this season before being placed on IR with a knee injury. The thought was that though he would be eligible to return late in the season, he would only do so if the Lions were in contention.

As we know, the Lions are absolutely not in contention, yet it seems more and more likely that Johnson will return to the field at some point this season.

That thought has made quite a few Lions fans upset as they believe there is no reason to force Johnson back into action when the games have no meaning.

On Friday, Johnson spoke to the media and he made it clear that the fans had nothing to do with his whether or not he will play again this season.

From The Detroit News:

“I did all this work in the offseason, all this work in the summer, and I didn’t do it to play five games,” Johnson said. “Obviously, my goal every year is to play a full season. Two seasons down, I’m 0-2. Getting to seven, six, whatever it may be, it’s better than where I’m at now. I just like to play. I like to be out there these guys. I’d like for these guys to see me play and be able to count on me. That’s just what I love to do. “

“This is my job,” Johnson said. “Fans don’t determine what I do. I love them, but they don’t really have any input on what I do. They don’t have to go through my life on a daily basis. If I don’t go out there and perform, somebody else might come out and perform and fans will be fans of that guy.”

