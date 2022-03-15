in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions re-sign 12 free agents

The 2022 NFL free agency period officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST but the Detroit Lions have not wasted any time re-signing their own free agents.

As of now, the Lions have re-signed 12 players who were set to hit free agency.

Here is a list of the 12 players the Lions have re-signed.

Here are the Lions’ free agents who have not yet re-signed with the team, along with my prediction.

  • QB David Blough (RFA) – No
  • OT Tyrell Crosby – No
  • DT Joel Heath – No
  • WR KhaDarel Hodge – No
  • OT Will Holden (RFA) – No
  • S Dean Marlowe – No
  • LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Yes
  • DT Nick Williams – No

Nation, which of these players do you think the Lions will re-sign?

