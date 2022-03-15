Detroit Lions re-sign 12 free agents

The 2022 NFL free agency period officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST but the Detroit Lions have not wasted any time re-signing their own free agents.

As of now, the Lions have re-signed 12 players who were set to hit free agency.

Here is a list of the 12 players the Lions have re-signed.

Here are the Lions’ free agents who have not yet re-signed with the team, along with my prediction.

QB David Blough (RFA) – No

OT Tyrell Crosby – No

DT Joel Heath – No

WR KhaDarel Hodge – No

OT Will Holden (RFA) – No

S Dean Marlowe – No

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Yes

DT Nick Williams – No