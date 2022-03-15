Detroit Lions re-sign 12 free agents

The 2022 NFL free agency period officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST but the Detroit Lions have not wasted any time re-signing their own free agents.
As of now, the Lions have re-signed 12 players who were set to hit free agency.
Here is a list of the 12 players the Lions have re-signed.
- LB Alex Anzalone
- QB Tim Boyle
- C Evan Brown
- FB Jason Cabinda
- LB Shaun-Dion Hamilton
- S Jalen Elliott
- EDGE Charles Harris
- S C.J. Moore
- WR Kalif Raymond
- WR Josh Reynolds
- S Tracy Walker
- LB Josh Woods
Here are the Lions’ free agents who have not yet re-signed with the team, along with my prediction.
- QB David Blough (RFA) – No
- OT Tyrell Crosby – No
- DT Joel Heath – No
- WR KhaDarel Hodge – No
- OT Will Holden (RFA) – No
- S Dean Marlowe – No
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Yes
- DT Nick Williams – No
Nation, which of these players do you think the Lions will re-sign?
