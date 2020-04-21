41.2 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions re-sign 2 cornerbacks in advance of NFL Draft

By Don Drysdale

According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent CBS Mike Ford and Dee Virgin.

From Detroit Lions:

Ford returns for his third season with the Lions after posting 33 tackles (31 solo) and three pass defenses in 22 games played (six starts) over the 2018-19 seasons. He originally joined Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Virgin enters his third season with the Lions after joining the team via waivers from the Houston Texans prior to the 2018 season. In 19 career games, he’s posted 11 special teams tackles (10 solo) and one special teams forced fumble. He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of West Alabama following the 2017 NFL Draft, and spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

Don Drysdale
