Detroit Lions re-sign C Ross Pierschbacher

The Detroit Lions have re-signed offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Pierschbacher was a restricted free agent, but the Lions opted to sign him to a new contract instead of offering him a tender at a set contract value. Although the team did not disclose the terms of the contract, the decision to forgo the tender option indicates that the deal will be significantly less than the minimum of $2.6 million.

The Detroit Lions' decision to re-sign Ross Pierschbacher is a smart move that bolsters their offensive line depth. Pierschbacher's experience at center, left guard, and right guard makes him a valuable backup option for Frank Ragnow. With Evan Brown set to become an unrestricted free agent next week, the Lions needed to secure a reliable backup center. Pierschbacher's re-signing accomplishes that goal and gives the team more flexibility as they look to build their roster for the 2021 season.