Detroit Lions re-sign CB AJ Parker

Last Friday, prior to their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions took to Twitter to announce they have waived nickel cornerback, AJ Parker. Parker was originally signed by the Lions in 2021 as an undrafted rookie free agent. In the 16 total games he has played with the Lions, Parker has recorded seven pass breakups and an interception. Now, according to the Lions, Parker is back in the mix after he had previously cleared waivers.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have re-signed Parker to their practice squad. Parker fills the open roster spot the Lions had after they signed TE Shane Zylstra to the active roster.

Bringing back Parker is not a huge surprise, but if the Lions’ secondary remains healthy, it will be tough for him to get on the field moving forward.

Up next for the Lions is a road matchup this coming Sunday against the New York Giants. If the Lions can win that game, they will move to 4-6 on the season.

