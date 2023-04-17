Detroit Lions re-sign DB Saivion Smith

The Detroit Lions are re-signing defensive back Saivion Smith, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Smith had originally signed a futures deal with the Lions in December of 2021 and will now have a chance to make the team's 53-man roster with his positional versatility. In Week 5 of last season against the New England Patriots, Smith collapsed on the field during the game and was diagnosed with a concussion but thankfully did not suffer any significant neck damage and has since regained full motor function.

Key Points

The Lions' decision to re-sign Smith is a smart move as it provides depth in the secondary. Smith's positional versatility and familiarity with the team's coaching staff could make him a valuable asset as the team looks to improve on their record from last season. With training camp approaching, the Lions will have some tough decisions to make, but Smith's re-signing gives the team some added flexibility as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Bottom Line: Smith is healthy and that is great news

For those of you who were watching last year when Smith was injured and had to leave the field in an ambulance, you know just how scary it was. The fact that Smith is re-signing with the Lions is amazing news as it means he is 100% healthy and ready to roll.